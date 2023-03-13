INTER-DISTRICT CRICKET TOURNAMENT: Ludhiana beat Moga in opening league match

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 12

Ludhiana were declared winners on the basis of first innings lead of 232 runs in the opening league match in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-25) Cricket Tournament played at Moga on Sunday.

In reply to Ludhiana’s first innings total of 396 runs, hosts Moga resumed at overnight score of zero for one and were bowled out for 164 runs in 50.4 overs.

Their innings revolved around Saurav Chandolia and Prince Balwant who chipped in with 67 and 57 runs, respectively. Other notable scorer was Ravi Karan who made 22 runs. Five batsmen were out without opening their accounts.

For Ludhiana, Harshit Takkar grabbed four wickets for 61 runs, Ravi captured three for 33 runa and Yogjit Kalsi took three for 40

Enjoying a lead of 232 runs, Ludhiana forced follow on and Moga in their second innings were 110 for three afster 24 overs when the two captains decided to call it a day.

Ludhiana secured three points and Moga had to content with one point. In the second match scheduled to be played on March 14 and 15 at Ropar, Ludhiana will take on Fatehgarh Sahib.