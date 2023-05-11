Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM School Dugri organised inter-house cricket matches for students of classes XI to XII on the school premises. Deputy Principal Rakesh Sharma gave a formal opening to the match. The matches were played between Pukhraj, Kohinoor, Shalimar and Gulmohar houses. Pukhraj House were declared champions as they won by 9 runs. Shalimar House, Kohinoor House and Gulmohar House bagged the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Investiture Ceremony

BCM Arya held its investiture ceremony to appoint the members of its proctorial board for the academic session 2022-23. An event was held at the school auditorium to nurture young talents into responsible individuals. It began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The event was presided over by Dr Arvind Dhingra, faculty in Electrical Engineering Dept at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, and Executive Director, Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park. Head Boy Vaibhav Kochhar and Head Girl Gunn Sachdeva shared their vision and goals for the academic year ahead. School principal Anuja Kaushal commended the newly-appointed leaders.

Basketball court inaugurated

An investiture ceremony was held at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road. A basketball court was also inaugurated on the occasion. The event was presided over by Dr SS Johl, Chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and Vice-Chairman, DAV Public School. Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar was also present on the occasion.

Prize distribution ceremony

Students of classes I to XII of Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, were felicitated for their achievements in academics, sports and co-curricular activities during the annual prize distribution ceremony. Mother’s Day was also celebrated on the occasion. The school principal congratulated and appreciated the efforts put in by students and faculty for the event.

Students given scholarships

Under the patronage of Sant Baljinder Singh, head, Gurudwara Karamsar Rara Sahib Trust, Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Public School gave away scholarships to the students who had excelled in various disciplines in academics and sports. The awards were announced and distributed by Maninderjeet Singh Benipal, member of the school managing committee, Estate Officer Captain Ranjeet Singh and school principal Dhiraj Thapliyal during the morning assembly. A sum of Rs 7,500, Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 was waved off from the fees of students who got first, second and third positions in the last academic session.