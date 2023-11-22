Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Ramgarhia Girls College organised inter-school competitions in which students from several schools participated in the event. The competition was divided into 10 categories. Amarjit Singh Syan was the chief guest, and Malkit Singh presided over the function. The students showcased their talent in various categories such as commerce quiz, poem recitations, folk songs, handwriting, rangoli, hairstyles, poster making, cooking without fire and won prizes. Principal Jaspaul Kaur appreciated the amount of talent the students exhibited in the competitions.

Capacity building programme

A capacity building programme was organised by ‘Centre of Excellence CBSE’ for science teachers at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana. School authorities said 60 teachers from 29 CBSE affiliated schools attended it. The topic for the same was ‘Science (Elementary Classes)’ and the resource persons were Gurbhej Singh Negi, principal of Guru Nanak Public School, Ludhiana and Dr Basundhara, a science teacher of St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh. The GNIPS Principal, Gurmant Kaur Gill, said that this ‘capacity building programme’ will surely update teachers with the latest knowledge.