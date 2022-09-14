Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road branch gave good account of themselves by finishing among the top three position holders in the inter-school zonal handball tournament held at BCM Arya Model School, Lalton Kalan, here. In the U-17 category, the school teams secured first runners-up position in the boys and girls sections while in the boys U-14 section and girls U-19 and U-14 groups, students of DAV School finished as second runners-up. Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar, the principal of the school, appreciated the students’ performance and congratulated their instructors Rajesh Thakur and Rajeev Panwar for their guidance in the achievement.

Seniors interact with tiny tots

Students of Ryan lnternational School, Ludhiana, participated in community transformation projects to render their humanitarian service. Ryanites of classes IX and X visited New Era Public School and interacted with the primary students and involved them in activities like paper flower making, giving self-introduction, poetry recitation etc. They also presented a skit highlighting the need to imbibe moral values by the young generation.

Quiz marks ‘Hindi Diwas’

To mark the ‘Hindi Diwas’ on September 14, students of Class VII of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, celebrated the occasion by showcasing its importance through declamation, poetry, slogan writing and by presenting a nukkad natak. This was followed by a quiz related to Hindi language. The students participated with great enthusiasm and showcased their affection towards the language.

Khedan Vatan Punjab diyan

Students of DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar won six medals in different weight categories (girls U-14) in the judo competition organised under the ongoing district-level games during ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ at Guru Nanak Stadium, here, today.

Judokas flash the victory sign after winning the competition.

In the below 57 kg category, Bismanpreet Kaur and Nimrat Kaur clinched gold and silver medals respectively, whereas Sanvi secured bronze medal in the below 48 kg group and Pearl won bronze medal in the below 52 kg section. Likewise, Pragya secured bronze medal in the below 28 kg category and Gunraj Kaur won bronze medal in the 57 kg group.

Mission Haryali- 2022 celebrated

MGM Public School celebrated ‘Mission Haryali- 2022’, in order to sensitise students to the global issue of environment conservation. Students planted saplings and highlighted the significance of vegetation in life. The parents of students were also present on the occasion, who also brought a sapling each to plant.

Film screening at PU regional centre

Film ‘Article 15' was screened at the University Institute of Laws (UIL) Panjab University Regional Centre, here, during the ongoing Shikshak Parv, 2022. The film screening was not just a cinematic break for students but an attempt to sensitise them about prevailing caste practices and violation of fundamental rights. The faculty members concerned highlighted the theme that non-discrimination is one of the fundamental rights. /OC