Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

The Khanna police today claimed to have busted an inter-state gang supplying weapons and arrested one of its members with five illegal weapons from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Divesh, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, Superintendent of Police, Investigation Pragya Jain and Inspector Amandeep Singh in-charge, CIA, addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Saturday.

The SSP said when the CIA officials were checking suspicious elements at Doraha, they received a tip-off that a person, Divesh, had links with gangsters and he was roaming in the area with illegal weapons.

She said the police party laid a naka at a strategic place where the suspect was rounded up.

During the checking of his belongings, five weapons of .315 bore were seized. A case under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act was arrested.

During preliminary questioning of the suspect, he said he had links with notorious gangsters of various states and with their help, he had been running inter-state gang deals regarding weapon supply, Kondal said.

She said with the arrest of Divesh, major crime incidents were averted. Further investigation was being carried out and links were being worked upon.

The nabbed suspect was in touch with some notorious gangster who is at present lodged in a jail. The gangster has been managing the inter-state supply of illegal weapons from jail, a senior police official requesting annonymity said the gangster’s name could not be made public as he had to be brought on production warrant for questioning soon. More members of the gang operating across the country would be arrested soon.

Major crime incidents averted: Police

The suspect has been identified as Divesh, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana. Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said with the arrest of Divesh, major crime incidents were averted. Further probe was being carried out and links were being worked upon. During preliminary questioning, he said he had links with notorious gangsters of various states and with their help, he had been running inter-state gang arms deals.