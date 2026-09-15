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Home / Ludhiana / Inter-state truck snatching gang busted, 4 arrested; mastermind nabbed from West Bengal

Inter-state truck snatching gang busted, 4 arrested; mastermind nabbed from West Bengal

Has 13-15 FIRs; police of other states are after him

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:33 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia addresses the media in connection with the arrest of four robbers in Khanna on Monday.
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The Khanna police claimed to have arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a truck after assaulting its driver and abandoning him at an isolated location on the night of August 29. The police also recovered the stolen truck and scrap worth Rs 1.10 lakh, which the accused allegedly removed from the vehicle and sold.

Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said at a press conference that a case was registered at the Khanna Sadar police station on the complaint of Sumit Sehgal, a resident of Rajpura. The truck belonged to Sehgal’s company and had been driven by Bachan Singh for the past 12 to 13 years.

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According to the complaint, around 9.15 pm on August 29, two unidentified persons entered the truck, assaulted Bachan Singh and allegedly confined him inside the vehicle. They then drove the truck to an isolated location, abandoned the driver there and fled with the vehicle.

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Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation using human intelligence, technical surveillance and CCTV footage. The investigation led to the identification and arrest of Chetan Kumar and his father, Prem Prakash, both residents of the Tajpur Road area of Ludhiana, the SSP said.

During questioning, the duo allegedly confessed to committing the robbery with their associate Tarun Kumar, 36, alias Tarun Singh, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana.

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A police team, with the assistance of the Railway Protection Force, traced Tarun Kumar to Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal, around 1,700-1,800 km from Khanna, the SSP said. He was arrested and Rs 1,10,170 was allegedly recovered from his possession. According to the police, the money was earned from the sale of scrap removed from the stolen truck.

Tarun had travelled to West Bengal by train and was later brought to Delhi from Bagdogra airport, the SSP added.

The police also recovered the stolen truck from an unorganised market in Chika, Haryana. The accused allegedly removed the iron scrap loaded in the truck and sold it to Ganesh Kumar and Vikas Rai, both residents of Faridabad. Vikas Rai was arrested by the Khanna police in Delhi on September 12, the police said.

All four accused are currently in police remand and are being questioned. The police said further disclosures and recoveries were expected.

A case was initially registered under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sections 309(4) (robbery), 309(6) (robbery in which hurt is caused) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) were subsequently added. Section 317(2), relating to dishonestly receiving stolen property, was also added after the investigation allegedly revealed that the stolen scrap had been sold to persons named in the case.

According to SSP Ahluwalia, Tarun Kumar, originally from Kulgarhi in Ferozepur, allegedly admitted to his involvement in 25 to 30 incidents. Police from other states were already looking for him, but he had allegedly evaded arrest by repeatedly changing his physical appearance.

The SSP said Tarun sometimes wore a turban and kept a long beard, while on other occasions he remained clean-shaven. He also allegedly used fake identity cards and Aadhaar cards.

The police said 13 to 15 FIRs relating to murder and truck snatching/theft had been registered against Tarun. Of these, five were registered under the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate of Police, Ludhiana, two in Khanna, five in Haryana and one in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Chetan Kumar had eight to 10 FIRs registered against him in connection with battery theft and truck snatching, the police said. These included three cases in Faridabad, three under the Commissionerate of Police, Ludhiana, one in Fatehgarh Sahib and one in Khanna.

The police have also invoked relevant provisions against Tarun Kumar for allegedly using forged identity documents and changing his physical appearance.

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