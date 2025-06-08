DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Interactive session for PitchQuest participants at PAU

Interactive session for PitchQuest participants at PAU

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:25 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
The team NIDHI-TBI in collaboration with PABI at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a special interactive session for shortlisted participants of PitchQuest — an event organised by NIDHI-TBI, where students showcased their entrepreneurial spirit by pitching innovative business ideas. As networking mandate of NIDHI-TBI, the session primarily aimed at guiding students on refining their business concepts and referred them to apply for the student orientation programme, offered by PABI.

Dr Ramandeep Singh, Principal Investigator, NIDHI-TBI, lauded the efforts of both teams for promoting future agripreneurs. He emphasised the importance of initiatives such as PitchQuest in nurturing entrepreneurship and highlighted the value of marketing and networking in achieving shared goals.

Dr Tejinder Singh Riar, Principal Investigator, PABI, appreciated the vision of both teams. He assured the students of continued support and mentorship, motivating them to confidently pursue their entrepreneurial visions.

Dr Poonam A Sachdev, co-PI, NIDHI-TBI and PABI, conveyed her best wishes to the budding entrepreneurs and promised technical support to help them navigate their start-up journeys.

