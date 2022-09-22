Interactive session on startups in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Incubation Cell of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, under its alumni mentorship series, organised an interactive session on the theme ‘Indivisible solutions: Create your own startup story” in the college campus on Tuesday. Dr Vishal Kumar, the principal of the college, formally welcomed the alumni speakers of the session. He highlighted the significance of thinking big in life to fulfil one’s entrepreneurial dreams. The resource persons for the session were SACCM alumni Sumit Sharma, Parul Verma Gupta, Puneet Arora, and Divanshi Jain.

Induction programme

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana started induction programme "GENCO RAW 2022" for the incoming batches of B.Tech. The program commenced with Paath and Shabad kirtan at College Gurudwara Sahib. Air Marshal (Retd.), Rajkiran Singh Shera, the Chief Guest who is 1980 batch alumnus of GNDEC, motivated the students to work hard in life. Dr. Harpreet Kaur, HOD, Applied Science, extended a formal welcome to the newly admitted students, their parents, faculty members, HOD's and other dignitaries who were present in the occasion. GNDEC Principal, Dr. Sehijpal Singh, motivated the students to have learning attitude and identify their passion that would help them to groom their overall personality required to grow in life.

Professor wins award

Prof Manoj Arora of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College won the first prize in rangoli competition ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, held at state-level, Principal Dr Sandeep Kumar informed. He said, “This competition was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Govenment of India. He had earlier bagged the second prize at district level and had qualified for the state-level competition.” He will also be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.