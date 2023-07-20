Interactive session organised on ‘Monsoon ailments and their prevention’

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road
DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, organised an interactive session on ‘Monsoon ailments and their prevention’ for the stuacdents of Class V yesterday. Around 500 students attended the session. School doctor Dr Navdeep Kaur Dhir and school medical coordinator J Seema Sharma told the students with some of the preventive measures against waterborne diseases like cholera, jaundice, typhoid and other health issues that are common during the monsoon. Academic supervisor Tejinder stressed upon the importance of exercise and healthy diet to the maintain fitness. Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar lauded the students for their active participation throughout the session.
