Interactive session to promote ‘Mera Bill’ app

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

An interactive session was held at Christian Medical College (CMC) to promote ‘Bill layao inaam pao’ scheme of the Punjab Government here on Friday.

Over 100 students of the CMC attended the seminar.

The seminar was presided by Dr William Bhatti, Director, CMC, who appreciated the initiative of the state government and hoped that the initiative will have domino effect in future leading to the generation of more revenue for the state which, in turn, will result in fast-pace development in the state.

Dr Sumandeep Kaur, Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes, showcased the method by which ‘Mera bill app’ can be downloaded and installed from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

She explained that the scheme was applicable to retail purchase made in the state only. The minimum amount of the bill should be Rs 200. Every month total of 290 prizes amounting to Rs 29 lakh will be given. The prizes will be declared on 7th of next month. There will be 10 prizes for each taxation district. The list of winners will be displayed on the website of Taxation Department, Punjab (www.taxation.punjab.gov.in). She explained benefits of the scheme which would ensure genuine products reach the customers and they would be able to claim warranty/guarantee in respect of goods sold and the state would be benefitted by collection of more revenue which, in turn, would lead to accelerated development of the state. The scheme would ensure level playing field for businesses and create a sense of healthy competition in the market.

A live demonstration was made to highlight the process to download ‘Mera Bill App’ on mobile phones and steps were explained in detail for uploading the bills and claiming the prize.