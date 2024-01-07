Interior design course to begin soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

With a boom in real estate and hospitality industries, skilled interior designers and decorators are in great demand. Keeping this in mind the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), is all set to start a one-year certificate course on ‘Interior Design and Decoration’ from the academic year 2024-25.

Sharanjit Kaur Bal, head, Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, said, “Students will be imparted training about the basic principles of residential and commercial design and decoration, art and craft and floral creations, etc. It aims at providing hands-on-training to prepare them for self-employment.” After the course, the students may start their own enterprises or work as interior decorators and become economically independent.

