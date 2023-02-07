Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

Members of the Public Action Committee have complained to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Local Government and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner against fixing of interlocking tiles along roadsides at BRS Nagar and other areas allegedly in the wrong manner.

“Earlier, the tiles were being laid below the road level but during the last few days, tiles are being laid above the road level from Block D to Block E, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana. Some portion of tiles at another road (Sidhwan Canal bridge to Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha) has been raised above the road level. A similar act is being done for relaying of tiles in the Kitchlu Nagar area too,” they complained.

“As per the rules, the level of the sides of the road should be lower than main metallic road so as to avoid waterlogging on roads during rainy days. It is pertinent to mention here that there is no storm water drainage network provided by the Municipal Corporation along roadsides and no space is being left for the percolation of water into the earth’s surface, thus the rainwater goes into the sewage disposal network system which situated on sides of roads. Now with a higher level of interlocking tiles above road level, the rainwater which was supposed to enter earth’s surface, will take longer time to drain off into the sewerage disposal system too, thus would lead to roads damage before their actual life thus it would be over-exploitation of natural resources as well as wastage of public money”, Amandeep Singh Bains, a member of the PAC said.

The members have demanded from the authorities to take the required action in this regard.