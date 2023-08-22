 International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Work in progress to construct the airport at Halwara. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 21

The upcoming integrated civil enclave and cargo terminal at Air Force Station in Halwara has missed the fifth deadline of its completion, the government has confirmed.

Not being able to meet the August 15 deadline, August 30 has been set as the new deadline for the Rs 47-crore civil aviation project, officials have said.

Even as the big ticket project has missed several deadlines, the construction of the interim terminal building has touched 85 per cent completion while the sub-station and toilet block was 90 per cent complete till date.

The development assumes significance as the Union Civil Aviation Ministry had recently assured to launch the flights from here once the airport gets operational.

MP Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune on Monday the ongoing construction work has already reached the advanced stage of completion with the overall progress of the mega project touching 89 per cent mark.

Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project, disclosed that the recent incessant rains had delayed the ongoing work after the construction site was waterlogged. “Now, the construction firm has sought 15 more days to meet the construction deadline beyond the earlier fixed target date of August 15,” he revealed.

He said the state government has so far released a sum of Rs 25 crore to complete the ongoing balance work of the upcoming international airport and the demand of balance funds has already been forwarded to Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Civil Aviation department, which had been mandated to jointly bear the financial burden.

Divulging the component-wise status, the Rajya Sabha MP said the construction of the interim terminal building has touched 85 per cent mark, sub-station 90 per cent, and toilet block has been completed 90 per cent. All these three components of the new airport are scheduled to be completed by August 30.

He said the balance work, which was allotted on April 13 with a time limit of completion in 5 months, was scheduled to be completed by September 12 but due to the recent rains, this job will now be finished by September 30.

The components of balance works, including apron and taxiway have been completed 25 per cent each, while internal roads, lighting and public health works have touched the 55 per cent mark.

Besides, the planning and preparation of design of approach road to airport campus, bridge at entry of approach road, and allied works inside the premises of the IAF base has already been done and are expected to be completed by September 30.

“A proposal for enhancing the work of already engaged agencies has already been submitted to the government for approval,” the concerned officials told Arora.

The PWD officials also informed that the final administrative approval for the additional work is still awaited while a case for approval of crust of peripheral road, apron, and taxiway has been submitted to the AAI.

To be ready soon: CM

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I have directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing work at the earliest to make the airport operational without any further delay. We have put the work on fast track mode and no delay will be tolerated at any cost as there is no dearth of funds.”

PROJECT REPORT

161.28 acres: Total area

2,000 sq m: Terminal area

Rs 3,876.65 lakh: Awarded cost

  • Boundary wall, approach road cost: Rs 309.33-crore
  • Missed deadlines: Jan, June 2022; June, July, Aug 15 2023
  • Fresh deadline: August 30

