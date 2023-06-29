 International airport terminal at Halwara nears completion as deadline inches closer : The Tribune India

International airport terminal at Halwara nears completion as deadline inches closer

Allied works also progress fast to achieve target of July 31

Work in progress to construct the airport at Halwara. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 28

The development of a new integrated civil enclave and cargo terminal at the Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana, is nearing completion as the extended deadline comes close, the government has claimed.

Also, allied works under the big-ticket project to construct a new international airport here are also progressing fast to achieve the finishing target of July 31, officials have said.

The development assumes significance as the Rs 47-crore civil aviation project has missed the third deadline of June 30 after missing two deadlines of January and June 2022 in the past.

Now, July 31 has been fixed as the fresh deadline to complete the ongoing work, which is in advanced stage of completion.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune here on Wednesday that the overall progress of the mega project has crossed 60-per cent mark and the state government has so far released a sum of Rs 25 crore to complete the ongoing balance work of the upcoming international airport.

Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project, said the construction of the interim terminal building had crossed 65-per cent mark, sub-station 75 per cent, and toilet block had been completed more than 85 per cent. All these three components of the new airport would be ready by July 31.

He said the balance work, which was allotted on April 13 with a time limit of completion in five months, was scheduled to be completed by September 12 but all efforts were being made to finish the job as well by July 31.

The components of balance works, including apron and taxiway, have been completed 20 per cent each, while internal roads, lighting and public health works have crossed the 40-per cent mark.

Besides, the planning and preparation of design of the approach road to the airport campus, bridge at the entry of the approach road and allied works on the premises of the IAF base has already been started and are expected to be done by September 15.

“A proposal for enhancing the work of already engaged agencies has already been submitted to the government for approval,” the officials concerned told Arora.

The construction work of the project was divided into two parts — construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting in the interim airport terminal and construction of interim airport terminal building.

While the first part was allotted on November 8, 2021, the second was awarded on December 9. Both works were stopped by the agencies in April and May 2022 due to non-payment of funds by GLADA.

The work had resumed on November 17 last after the state government had made available Rs 50-crore corpus for the project.

“The remaining work to build the new airport has been taken up on a war-footing and all stops have been pulled to complete the ambitious project at the earliest,” the MP said.

He said the Civil Aviation Department had already begun the process to launch the flight operations by the time a new airport comes up.

Of the total allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government, a sum of Rs 25 crore had already been transferred while the total requirement estimated so far was of Rs 45 crore.

For the purpose, the Finance Department has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) through the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Reviewing the project, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently visited the site and had directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing work within three months. “We have put the work on a fast- track mode and no delay will be tolerated at any cost,” he asserted, adding that there was no dearth of funds.

Name proposed

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had recently unanimously adopted a resolution to request the Centre to name the airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Moving the resolution during the Budget session, the Chief Minister had said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland. He had said the martyr had been an inspiration for young generations.

Biggest gift, says MP

“The new international airport would be our government’s biggest gift to Ludhiana. We have taken up the ongoing work on topmost priority and pulled all stops to make the airport operational at the earliest. Besides providing requisite funds and all support to build the airport at the earliest, we have been reviewing the ongoing work on a regular basis. Major airlines have been urged to prepare their schedule for starting flights from here as soon as the airport becomes functional,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.

