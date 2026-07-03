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Home / Ludhiana / International Anti-Khalistani front chief receives second death threat in two weeks

International Anti-Khalistani front chief receives second death threat in two weeks

Caller was using photo of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as profile picture

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Gursimran Singh Mand received a death threat via a WhatsApp call.
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Gursimran Singh Mand, national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, on Thursday received a death threat via WhatsApp call. Having previously received a death threat on June 17, Mand had filed a complaint at Sadar police station.

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Mand said he was asleep when he received a WhatsApp message at 3.56 am. The message contained threatening words. The caller, using the number +351-935-724-001, was using a photo of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as his profile picture.

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According to Mand, the caller, who called a total of five times, was using a Portuguese number. A message sent from the number read, “You are not mending your ways and now your death is on the way. Go wherever you want, we’ll kill you and your family. Wait and watch.”

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Mand further shared that the person who made the threat sent photos of an AK-47 and other weapons. Mand said he had informed Sadar SHO Jagdev Singh about the matter and a written complaint was being filed.

About a week ago, Mand had received threats of a bomb attack on his residence and was warned that he could even be killed by his own security guard. The threat was issued through a WhatsApp call and a message was received from an international number by a person claiming to be gangster Goldy Dhillon. The caller allegedly also claimed responsibility for the recent murder of a cashier at a chemist shop in Chandigarh.

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As a protectee, the Union Home Department, Government of India, has also provided security cover under the Y+ category along with CRPF cover by the Punjab Government.

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