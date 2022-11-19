International conference on animal nutrition ends at GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

The 19th International Biennial Conference of Animal Nutrition Society of India (ANSICON-2022), based on the theme, “Nutritional technologies to augment livestock, poultry, canine and fish production for global competitiveness,” concluded today at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).

The valedictory function was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh as the chief guest and eminent animal nutritionist Dr NN Pathak as the guest of honour.

A total of 72 awards were presented to various scientists and students for their research and presentations during the conference at the valediction ceremony.

Dr Inderjeet Singh was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award of National Academy of Veterinary Nutrition and Animal Welfare, India.