 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

WORRYING TREND Rising drug scourge evident from heavy footfall in district

A patient being examined at a drug de-addiction centre. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 26

Earlier famous for all good reasons and popularly known as Manchester of India, Ludhiana seems to have attained a dubious distinction of being the hotspot for illegal drug trade.

This was evident from the footfall at the drug de-addiction centres (DACs) and outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics in the district.

Telling numbers

OPD: 90,000

IPD: 150

Severe mental disorder: 2,056

Common mental disorder: 5,837

New patients: 3,000

Follow up cases: 87,000

(Source: Health dept, figures of Ludhiana DAC and OOAT between April 2022 and March 2023)

The recent disclosure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has further put the district under focus for being the hub of an international drugs syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NCB’s drug bust holds credence when the patient footfall at the DACs and OOATs are any indication.

The official figures available with The Tribune showed that an average of 250 addicts visit the DAC and OOAT clinic at Ludhiana Civil Hospital on a daily basis.

Ludhiana district has three DACS and 49 OOATs besides a rehabilitation centre.

The data revealed that around 90,000 addicts had visited the government-run DAC and OOAT clinic here between April 2022 and March 2023. These included almost 2,100 cases of severe mental disorder, 6,000 of common mental disorders and 150 patients admitted for treatment.

The numbers could be much higher as the figures of the private de-addiction centres were not included in the data.

Under the mental health programme, three DACs – one each at Ludhiana, Jagraon and Samrala – a rehabilitation centre at Jagraon, and 49 OOAT clinics at different places across the district were run in the government sector. Besides, 35 private de-addiction centres and five rehabilitation centres were also working in the district.

The administration has claimed that the retention rate of old patients was 62 per cent while rest 38 per cent footfall comprised fresh cases of drug abuse, mental illness, and disability, which included intellectual disability, mental illness, and specific learning disability.

100 drug hotspots

The situation seems grim as at least 100 villages and localities in Ludhiana had been identified as drug hotspots by the district administration last year.

The identification was done under the special drive launched to identify and reform the drug addicts besides catching the peddlers at the grassroots level in a bid to make Ludhiana a drug-free district.

SDMs roped in

The number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, drug addicts’ concentration in the area and drug related complaints received were taken into consideration to mark the village or area as a drug hotspot. The sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were assigned nodal officers for their respective sub-division to act as conduit and overall incharge of the campaign.

Spearheading sustained drive

We have been spearheading a sustained drive to tackle the drug menace with focus on finding drug hotspots and undertaking information, education and communication activities. Surabhi Malik, DC

Zero tolerance towards drugs

We have adopted a zero tolerance approach towards drug abuse. The police have arrested 519 smugglers in 405 cases under the NDPS Act in the past seven months. Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Commissioner Of Police

Focus on treatment, rehabilitation

Our focus is on treatment and rehabilitation of drug abuse victims. We are providing mental health counselling services at 49 OOATs, 3 DACs, and a rehabilitation centre. Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, Civil Surgeon

