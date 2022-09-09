Tribune News Service

Doraha: Green Grove School celebrated International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies with great zeal and fervour to spread awareness regarding taking measures to ensure clean and green environment. Ashok Sharma, Chief Environment Engineer; Anuradha Sharma, Environmental Engineer; Manjeet Kaur, SDM Khanna; Gurkaran Singh, Assistant Environmental Engineer; Rubal Goyal, Assistant Environmental Engineer; Gurpal, Executive Officer, MC Khanna; Sandeep, Chief Sanitary Inspector, MC Khanna graced the occasion. All the dignitaries along with students planted a lot of trees on the campus. Orators of the school from classes V to XII put forth their views on the topic.

International Literacy Day celebrated

Ludhiana: BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, celebrated International Literacy Day. Education is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the world. Education opens the windows of the mind. Literacy is one of the key factors to progress. Keeping this in view, students took part wholeheartedly in activities planned for the day. Nursery students engraved the alphabets on the sand pit, LKG students participated in ‘poster making activity’ to spread the awareness about the importance of literacy where as support staff was taught about speaking of daily usage sentences by UKG kids. The step would help the staff in conversing and understanding easily with teachers, kids and parents. Headmistress Ritu syal said literacy is the need of the hour and we should join our hands to empower the persons in need. Principal DP Guleria said literacy is the prime requisite for learning and played a vital role in restraining population growth, curbing poverty, establishing gender impartiality and a bright promise for growth.

KVM beat BVM by 58 runs

Ludhiana: Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, drubbed Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar branch, by 58 runs in a match in the Inter-School Zonal Level (U-17) Cricket Tournament, played at Jathedar Santokh Singh Margind Stadium, Plahi Sahib near Alamgir, here today. KVM scored 100 runs after losing four wickets in the allotted 12 overs. Jayish Chouhan scored, 33 runs, Gorish made 22 runs and Kanav Bajaj contributed 12 runs. In reply, BVM were all out for 42 runs in 10 overs. Krish scored 10 runs and Daksh made 5 runs. For the winning side, Aarsh got three wickets for seven runs, Hardik Aggarwal took two wickets for 12 runs, Kunwar scalped two wickets for four runs and Kanav Bajaj captured two wickets for 15 runs. /OC