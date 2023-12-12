International Human Rights Day observed

Tribune News Service

Arya college

Ludhiana: Department of Political Science of Arya College Girls Section observed International Human Rights Day with an aim to make students aware about the human rights. College incharge Dr Mamta Kohli said a wall of expressions depicting 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was created on the college campus to spread awareness about human rights among the college community and also enable the students to express their opinions about it. Students were told to individualise their profile picture or status with human rights banner.

DAV, BRS Nagar

In DAV, BRS Nagar, different activities were organised to celebrate fitness week from December 4 to 8, as per the guidelines of the CBSE, both for the students and faculty of the school. The fitness pledge was administered by the teachers and the students with a promise to give a much-needed impetus to physical fitness and health. Essay writing competition on the theme “Importance of Fitness’’ was organised for classes III -XI to generate awareness amongst the students about the significance of sports and fitness.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Triptveer Singh a student of class IV of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road Ludhiana played a pivotal role in helping his team clinch the second position at the 43rd Punjab State Inter-District Primary School Sports organised by Punjab School Education Board for boys (U-11). Ludhiana fought Bathinda to win the match by 15 goals. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated the player and his coach.

Sat Paul Mittal School

The parents of Sat Paul Mittal School hosted the Annual Thanks Giving Day. The show was organised to extend gratitude towards the management, teachers and support staff. The one of a kind, annual event featured cultural shows wherein the Satyan parents planned, executed and delivered. Governing council vice-chairman Bipin Gupta graced the occasion with presence. The teachers and the parents dressed in traditional attire and enjoyed a plethora of performances. The theme of the event was ‘Punjabi Virsa’, exhibiting the rich heritage and culture of Punjab.

DAV public school

Experts from the Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, held a session for female teachers, to spread awareness regarding the prevalent gynecological issues in DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road. Dr Gursimran Kaur, senior consultant obstetrics and gynecology. shared knowledge about the various problems females might face and guided them about various treatments. She also answered the queries of the teachers.

