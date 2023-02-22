International Mother Language Day celebrated at agri varsity

Ludhiana, February 21
In observance of International Mother Language Day, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) held a special event on the campus in the series of its diamond jubilee year. Graced by Ludhiana’s Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, the celebration aimed to promote mother language, Punjabi. Dr SP Singh, former Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar was the keynote speaker. Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik was also present.
Highlighting the importance of mother language, CP Sidhu said, “Mother tongue is the language which a child starts hearing after being born and, thus, it also helps in providing a definite shape to one’s emotions and thoughts.” However, forcing children to use a borrowed language leads to confusion in their minds and, hence, they face difficulties in mastering both first and second language, he observed. He advocated mastering the language of janam bhoomi (mother tongue) as well as karam bhoomi (language for work).
Dr SS Gosal argued that the dominance of non-mother language education during the children’s formative years leads to restricted or non-existent learning, poor knowledge and skill development, alienating experiences, and high drop-out and repeat rates. Divulging the role of mother tongue in staying connected with one’s roots, he stated that the direct translation of one language to another might not carry the same essence as it is in the source language.
To improve mother language learning, DC Surabhi Malik suggested using the home language in the early stages of schooling followed by a multilingual approach. It begins with what is familiar and then gradually introducing new information. This ensures global as well as local engagement on traditional and indigenous matters, she contended.
