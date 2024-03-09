International Women’s Day celebrated at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

International Women’s Day was celebrated enthusiastically at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), marking a global acknowledgment of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.

The theme for International Women’s Day, 2024, “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress” resonated throughout the event. Organised in collaboration with Sewa Sankalp Society (Ludhiana), the event was attended by various dignitaries, women achievers, scholars, and community members, who gathered to emphasise the need for accelerating progress towards gender equality.

Dhanpreet Kaur, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ludhiana Range), equated International Women’s Day to a powerful platform for raising awareness about the challenges faced by women in their everyday lives. She talked about the progress made till now, while also acknowledging the obstacles that persist, particularly gender-based violence and limited economic opportunities. She accentuated the importance of investing in women, supporting women’s organisations, and driving initiatives to end violence against women.

Reiterating the commitment to stand with women fighting for their rights and accelerating progress, Rajinder Kaur, Income Tax Commissioner (Ludhiana), called for increased representation of women in leadership roles and underlined the positive impact of women’s rights on society. She also spoke about the property rights of women, economic empowerment and the importance of being financially independent.

Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, stressed the importance of envisioning a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. He urged the audience to use this occasion to raise awareness, challenge injustices, and work collectively towards a society where all women can live free from prejudice, discrimination and violence.

Punjab Agricultural University Registrar Rishi Pal Singh highlighted the persistent global gender inequalities, citing statistics that reveal the gender pay gap, unequal distribution of domestic work, and violence against women.

