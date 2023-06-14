Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

The Khanna police have busted an interstate arms supply gang with the arrested of one more person and recovered five weapons from him.

The accused has been identified Gagandeep Singh of Sandhupatti in Barnala. Gagandeep Singh had been facing trial in various cases.

The CIA staff had earlier arrested Divesh of Haryana on May 17 and recovered five country-made pistols of 0.315 bore from his possession. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was registered.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the police seized five illegal weapons from Gagandeep. In this case, a total of 10 weapons have been recovered and two accused were arrested by the police to date.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Gagandeep Singh has links with gangsters in various states and used to supply weapons in Punjab. Further investigation is being carried out,” she added.