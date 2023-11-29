 Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

2 MP-based suppliers among four nabbed; one held with 3 pistols

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Cops with the seized weapons in Ludhiana on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

In a major breakthrough, the Khanna police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang supplying illegal weapons and arrested four of its members. The police also seized 11 illegal weapons from their possession. A special police party sent to Madhya Pradesh, which nabbed the two key suppliers.

The suspects have been identified as Mohit (21), Divanshu (19), both residents of Tarsem Colony, Gurlal Uchwari (35) of Pachori village in Burhanpur, MP, Ravinder Shankar Nagwal (26), also from Burhanpur. The suspects are arrested in two incidents.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Amneet Kondal, SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain, DSP(D) Pawanjeet and other officials addressed the media regarding the matter.

Kondal said on November 21, the Doraha police acting on a tip-off arrested suspects Mohit and Divanshu and seized a pistol with two magazines from their possession. During their questioning, they confessed that they had brought illegal weapon from inter-state suppliers of Madhya Pradesh. Later, a special team was formed and a raid was conducted at the location of the weapon suppliers in MP on November 25 and the team successfully nabbed Gurlal and Ravinder and seized 10 pistols (.32 bore) from them. A case was registered at Doraha against them.

The SSP said on November 25 while the Doraha police was conducting a routine patrolling, on suspicion a pedestrian, Rakshit Saini (25) of Amritsar, was stopped for checking and during search, two .32 bore pistols, one countrymade pistol, two magazines and three live rounds were seized from his bag. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the suspect.

Gurlal was also convicted in a 10-year-old arms recovery case registered against him in Madhya Pradesh while Rakshit also has a criminal past as he is facing three cases under the Arms Act registered against him in Punjab.

“The Khanna police achieved a major success by conducting a professional investigation in the arms recovery cases. Our probe is still on and the illegal weapon supply network will be eliminated completely, “ Kondal said.

78 held with 115 weapons in 11 months

SSP Amneet Kondal while sharing details of weapon recoveries said since January 1, 2023, to date, the Khanna police have arrested 78 suspects under the Arms Act and recovered 115 illegal weapons, 253 cartridges and 72 magazines from them.

#Madhya Pradesh


