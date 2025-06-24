Interview: ‘Education must go beyond books’

Gurmant Kaur Gill, Principal of Guru Nanak International Public School, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, has been in the education sector for over two decades. From her beginnings as a teacher to her current role as principal, she describes education not as a profession but a lifelong calling. She shares her journey and philosophy with Shivani Bhakoo.

How has your journey in education been so far?

My experience has taught me that the heart of education lies in fostering a love for learning-not merely in imparting facts. It's about nurturing curiosity, igniting passion and empowering students to become critical thinkers, problem-solvers and compassionate global citizens. The landscape of education is ever-evolving and my journey has been marked by a constant commitment to innovation and progress.

What does your role as a principal involves?

Leading a school has been an immensely rewarding challenge. It's a role that demands vision, dedication and an unwavering belief in the potential of every child. I've had the honour of working alongside an extraordinary team of educators who pour their hearts and souls into their work, consistently going above and beyond to inspire and guide our students.

As a teacher and a parent, how can we help shape students today?

Today's children navigate a world brimming with competition and it's remarkable to witness their drive and resilience. As principal, I'm constantly impressed by their ability to excel in academics, sports, arts and countless other arenas-often balancing multiple commitments with an admirable level of dedication. But for students who may not naturally possess the same academic or extracurricular strengths as their peers, the race to excel can lead to anxiety, burnout and other challenges. We must acknowledge that not every child is destined to be at the very top of every leaderboard-and that's perfectly okay. We should focus on fostering a holistic environment where every child feels valued, supported and empowered to discover their unique talents and passions. We must prioritise their emotional well-being as much as their academic achievements.

What is the true role of a teacher in this evolving educational landscape?

I believe that teachers are more than instructors-they are mentors, motivators and often the first external influence to truly discover a child's unique spark. Their role extends far beyond the syllabus. A great teacher instils resilience, encourages critical thinking and fosters a love for lifelong learning. Their dedication-often unseen in its quiet patience and tireless effort-lays the foundational bricks of a child's intellectual and personal growth. Together, teachers and parents create a powerful ecosystem that nurtures intellectual growth, emotional intelligence and social responsibility. They equip students with the academic skills to excel and the life skills to navigate the complexities of the world.

Many parents feel that education is becoming increasingly expensive. What is your view?

Today, many parents feel that education has become too expensive. They voice concerns about high school fees, costly uniforms and the rising cost of books and activities. As a principal, I understand their concern.Parents want the best for their children, but quality education comes with numerous expenses. Schools must provide trained teachers, safe and well-maintained infrastructure, digital tools, clean classrooms and many other facilities. The prices of these services and resources have risen significantly over time. At the same time, education is the light of life-and it must reach everyone.

What, in your view, is the best way to shape the future of children?

Children are the future of our nation. I believe it is our duty to guide them with care, values and vision. To shape their future, we must go beyond books. We must teach life skills, good manners, and the value of honesty and hard work. Schools should help students think clearly, speak confidently and dream big. Teachers must inspire, not just instruct. Parents must support, not pressure. Together, we must create a safe, happy and learning-rich environment where every child feels valued.

What do you think about the increasing competition among students over marks and grades?

Yes, there is competition among students for marks and grades-but is it healthy? That depends on how we guide them.I strongly believe that healthy competition is good. It motivates students to study well, set goals, and push their limits. It builds discipline and self-confidence.But when competition breeds stress, fear, or jealousy-it loses its value. Marks and grades should be a milestone, not a measure of self-worth. We need to remind our children to learn to grow, not just to score. Compete with yourself, not with others. They must understand that with the right mindset, competition can shape strong minds and good hearts.