Int’l airport, 24x7 water supply for Ludhiana dist in New Year

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 31

A new international airport, 24x7 drinking water supply, smart city and a big boost to infrastructure development are some of the many projects that are likely to see the light of day in Ludhiana in 2023.

Ludhiana Tribune brings to its readers an overview of what is expected to come up in the district, which is also the industrial hub of the North, during the New Year.

Halwara airport

Ludhiana, which is known as the financial capital of the state, will get an international airport in 2023. The work for the airport, which had remained stalled since March, has already been resumed. The interim terminal building at the Air Force Station is being constructed in Halwara at a cost of Rs 4,691.12 lakh. The building has been targeted to be completed by March. The construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting at the upcoming terminal has also picked up pace.

Drinking water project

Work on the much-awaited 24x7 canal-based surface drinking water supply project, worth Rs 3,394.45 crore, will also get underway in 2023. While funds have already been allocated and land for the World Bank-funded project has already been acquired, the work will begin shortly as the RFP for the project got the WB nod recently. The company for management of the project has been incorporated and the project implementation unit has also been established.

Smart City projects

Ludhiana will inch further towards becoming a Smart City with the completion of 28 projects worth Rs 784.01 crore, while 42 others worth Rs 145.99 crore have already been completed.

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation

The year will witness work on the rejuvenation of the highly-polluted Buddha Nullah, a seasonal tributary of the Sutlej. About 70 per cent of the work on the rejuvenation project worth, Rs 840 crore, has already been completed.

Infrastructure development

Work on big-ticket infrastructure development projects being implemented at a cost of Rs 11,494 crore were put on fast track in 2021. Of the total 31 major works, 23 have already been completed or are in the advanced stage of completion, while the rest eight are expected to see the light of day in the New Year.

Work on constructing a new government senior secondary school, a community centre, a senior citizens’ club, a sewing centre, a health-cum-sports centre, a bridge over Sidhwan Canal, the 100-foot-wide road, a special park and recarpeting of the 26.9-km-long stretch of Southern Bypass from PAU to Doraha is also in progress and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Healthcare

After a successful run of nine Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in the district, 65 primary health centres (PHCs) in urban and rural areas will also be converted into AACs in 2023. While the sites of 38 PHCs, including 10 urban, 25 rural and 3 urban dispensaries have already been approved for opening AACs, the proposal to convert 27 other sites is under process.

Besides, the upgradation of health infrastructure, including the Civil Hospital in Jagraon, CHC in Doraha, SDHs in Raikot and Khanna, MCH at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana and CHCs in Machhiwara, Malout, Sahnewal, Pakhowal, Hathur, Payal, Dehlon and Sudhar will also be completed in 2023.

A new RT-PCR lab at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital will also be launched this year.

National highways

Work on several new national highways passing through the district will be completed in 2023. These included Delhi-Katra, Ludhiana-Ropar and Ludhiana-Bathinda expressways and the Southern Bypass highways.

Municipal Corporation

Residents want the MC to improve solid waste management in the city in 2023. As MC elections are due in early 2023, councillors will have to either perform or face the residents’ ire. The MC’s present House will complete its tenure in March.

Issues like poor solid waste management, overflowing sewers, rain waterlogging, stray cattle, polluted water bodies and illegal constructions will seek resolution this year.

The construction of ROB/ RUBs on Pakhowal Road, installation of static waste compactors, construction of waste management plant and vending zones are also likely to be completed in 2023.

Agri varsity

Known as the lungs of the city, the premises of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will get a facelift in 2023, with the beautification and restoration of the university’s rock garden, QR coding of trees, the grooming of pathways and revival of water bodies.

Industry

Industrialists hope to get a congenial environment for trade and industry in the New Year. They look ahead for fulfilment of government promises to provide power at Rs 5 per unit, better infrastructure at focal points and industrial areas, action against corruption by strengthening single windows and self-certification policy, tax and financial relief for sufferings during the Covid period and expediting work on exhibition centre and freight corridor.

(With inputs by Shivani Bhakoo, Manav Mander & Harshraj Singh)