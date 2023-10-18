Int’l Congress enters Day 2

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 17

The maiden triennial International Congress of Agricultural Museums, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Museums, entered the second day at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today. Dr Pete Watson, Director of Howell Living History Farm, USA, and Dr Debra Reid, Curator of Agriculture and the Environment at The Henry Ford Museum, Michigan, USA, spoke on agricultural museums acting as a bridge between land traditions and everyone else.

Dr Kurush Dalal, Director of the INSTUCEN School of Archaeology, Mumbai, gave a presentation titled: “The archaeology of our food, or why we eat what we do?” Nerupama Modwel, Principal Director, Intangible Cultural Heritage Division, INTACH, moderated a discussion on agriculture museums, collections and storytelling possibilities.

At the Museum of Social History and Rural Life of Punjab, an evening featuring fast-paced bhangra and giddha as well as display of a rich collection of phulkari, enthralled the participants.

The visiting members were shown around Green Revolution Museum, which traced the history of pre- and post-partition India, revolutionary varieties of wheat (Lerma Rojo 64 and Kalyan Sona 227) and rice (IR 8 and PR 106), which filled the nation’s food kitty. Outstanding contributions of PAU-produced agricultural stalwarts — such as Dr DS Athwal, Dr GS Khush and former PAU Vice Chancellors PN Thapar and Dr MS Randhawa — in moulding the future of farmers and agriculture were lauded.

The delegates also visited Crops Museum, where they were apprised of the historical development of agriculture via plant breeding, PAU-developed landmark varieties and presently recommended crop varieties of wheat, rice, maize, cotton, pulses, oilseeds, forage and millets, and sugarcane.

While visiting Soils Museum and Dr HL Uppal Museum of Land, Water and Power Resources, experts discussed soil formation, soil map, soil heritage, soil conservation, water level depletion and soil health deterioration, soil challenges and the region’s water, land and power resources.

During their visit to Farm Machinery Museum, experts explained how PAU catapulted agriculture to great heights by fortifying agricultural mechanisation. Farm machinery for agricultural and horticultural crops, lined up in a row, impressed the delegation. At the Museum of Nature History and National Insect PAU Museum, knowledge was exchanged on the rich biodiversity of earth, evolution, and tiny creatures that shaped the way the world is.

#Congress #Punjab Agricultural University PAU #United States of America USA