International symposium on genome editing for resilient agriculture ends

The International Symposium on “Harnessing Genome Editing for Resilient Agriculture” concluded at the Gurdev Singh Khush Institute of Genetics, Plant Breeding, and Biotechnology (GSKI-GPBB) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. The five-day event, held from March 3 to 7, brought together leading global experts to discuss the latest advancements in genome editing for sustainable agriculture. Organised under the Genome Editing for Food Security and Environmental Sustainability (GEFSES) training programme, the symposium was part of the Collaborative Research and Teaching Experience (CREATE) initiative, funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The event resulted from collaborative efforts between PAU, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana and McGill University, Canada.

Scientists from India, Canada and Spain shared their expertise on transformative genome editing technologies in plant and animal sciences. Among the esteemed international speakers were Dr Kanwarpal S Dhugga, former Principal Scientist at CIMMYT; Dr Baljit Singh from the University of Saskatoon, Canada; and Dr Ian Affleck, Vice President of Plant Biotechnology at Crop Life, Canada.

McGill University, Canada, was represented by experts such as Dr Jaswinder Singh, Dr Raj Duggavathi, Dr Jean-Benoit Charron and Dr Saji George, who provided detailed insights into various aspects of genome editing. Dr Sharon Regan from Queen’s University, Canada, discussed the application of genome editing in fruit trees. From Spain, Dr Sergio Navarro Serna from the Centro de Biología Molecular Severo Ochoa, CSIC, Madrid and Dr Yellamaraju Sreelakshmi from the University of Hyderabad, India, contributed valuable perspectives on genome editing’s agricultural applications.

Advertisement

Indian scientists also delivered impactful talks, including Dr K.C. Bansal, former Director of the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR); Dr Wricha Tyagi from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad; and Dr Naveen Chandra Bisht from the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), New Delhi.

The symposium was not only a platform for scientific deliberations but also celebrated student engagement. MSc and PhD students showcased their artistic talents through music and dance performances in a vibrant cultural programme.