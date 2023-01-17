Intoxicant pills found from jail

Ludhiana, January 16
A packet containing intoxicant pills has been found from the Central Jail here. On the basis of a complaint filed by assistant superintendent of the jail, a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station against an unidentified person.
Assistant Superintendent Jail Sukhdev Singh said that an unidentified person threw nine packets of socks together in the jail on the night of January 13. When these packets were checked, 1,075 intoxicant pills of orange colour were found in one packet, he said.
