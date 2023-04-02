Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 1
A surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of intoxicating tablets, tobacco sachets and mobile phones. These were found abandoned on the jail premises.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Inderpreet Singh said on March 31, he along with the team conducted a checking in the jail that led to the seizure of 2,567 intoxicating tablets, 113 tobacco sachets and five mobile phones.
He said during the checking, every nook and corner of the jail premises was checked and the banned items were found abandoned at various places.
The official said the seized items could have been kept by some inmates to prevent them from being caught during the surprise checking. In further investigation, those who dumped the same in the jail would be identified and their names would be added to the FIR.
A case under the Prisons Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, registered against the unidentified inmates.
Recovery of cell phones and drugs from the jail have become a routine affair. Despite the deployment of CRPF jawans in the jail, inmates are still having access to mobile phones and drugs. Interestingly, after recovery of mobile phones, the Jail Department or police seldom send every phone for forensic examination to identify the source that facilitated their delivery inside the jail.
