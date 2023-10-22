Intoxicating tablets seized from prisoner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 21

A surprise checking carried out in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the seizure of 245 intoxicating tablets from a jail inmate. The suspect has been identified as Mahinder Verma, alias DK.

Assistant superintendent of jail Surinderpal Singh said on October 20 he, along with jail staff, conducted a search operation in the jail. Each nook and corner of the jail was scanned. Even suspicious inmates were also frisked during which banned tablets were seized from the suspect.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered and further probe was launched by the Jail Department to inquire about sources which facilitated the delivery of the banned medicines to the inmate.