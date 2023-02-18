Invest in Punjab: Jouramajra to NRIs

Raikot, February 17
Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Minister, Defence Services Welfare, Freedom Fighter, Food Processing and Horticulture, has called upon non-resident Indians, especially Punjabis, to invest in Punjab.
Jouramajra assured that the AAP government will ensure a corruption and crime free and pro-industry atmosphere in the border state.
Jouramajra appreciated that generous contributions by NRIs had buttressed development projects at rural localities, including the Nathowal village.
Acknowledging that the AAP government came to power in the state with the help of Punjabi diaspora, Jouramajra said, “Now when our government has paved a foundation for protecting interests of NRIs, they should come forward to invest in various projects, including horticulture, for which latest technology is being developed.”
The minister claimed that Punjab had emerged as the first state where the government had established ultramodern bio-fertiliser laboratories with intent to minimise pollution of the biosphere.
