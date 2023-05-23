Irked residents write to govt, seek action against offenders

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 22

Even as the civic body and the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) claim strict enforcement of law to check the violation of building bylaws, the menace continues unabated.

Irked residents have written to the government regarding violations in their respective colonies and sought strict action against the offenders.

Amrish Bansal, a resident of HIG Flat number 9-G in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, a colony developed by the LIT, has lodged a complaint with the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, LIT chairman and MC Commissioner. The complainant has said that the owner of HIG flat 9-FF (located right above his flat) has put up an extended shade of plastic/fibreglass sheet in his flat. The sheet hangs over the open area of the complainant’s flat, blocking air and sunshine.

The complaint alleged that the owner of the flat had violated the standard design rules of the flat and the terms and conditions of allotment/sale.

LIT Engineer Vikram Kumar said the colony had been transferred to the MC as per the guidelines of Punjab and Haryana High Court. Now, the building’s control lay with the MC and the onus of removing violations and keeping a tab on illegal construction was also on the MC’s building branch.

Zone-D Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Satish Sehgal told The Tribune that area building inspector Kamal Kumar had been sent to the spot for inspection and to convey orders to the flat owner to discontinue all ongoing construction work.

“We have also asked the erring flat owner to produce documents of permission from LIT/MC, if any, or else submit a map approved by the competent authority for the erection of the shed,” ATP Sehgal said.

NGO lodges complaint with MC Commissioner

In another case, the Council of Engineers (CoE) has alleged in a complaint with the MC chief that certain residents of Kitchlu Nagar Colony had put a massive heap of solid waste on fire last Wednesday.

The act was in brazen defiance of the directions issued by the NGT and other constitutional bodies, the complaint read.

The complainant has sought immediate action against the offenders for causing air pollution and asked the MC to issue a challan to them.

Kapil Arora of CoE has also charged a resident of Kitchlu Nagar (house no 139-B), with violation of building bylaws due to the illegal extension of houseline into the public street, allegedly in collusion with the field staff and officials of the MC’s building branch. He has demanded stern action as per law against the accused persons as houseline coverage was an illegal and a non-compoundable offence (liable for demolition).

Onus on MC’s building branch: LIT

Ludhiana Improvement Trust engineer Vikram Kumar said Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, the colony in which violation had occurred, had been transferred to the MC as per law. The building’s control lied with the MC and onus of removing violations and keeping check on illegal constructions was also on the MC’s building branch, he added.