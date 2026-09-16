Iron grills turn traffic islands into death traps for pedestrians in Ludhiana

Traffic islands meant to provide pedestrians a safe place to wait while crossing busy roads have themselves become a safety concern in Ludhiana, with iron grills and advertising structures blocking space at several junctions.

One such traffic island, barely 50 m from the Municipal Corporation Commissioner’s office at Zone D, has been covered with iron grills and advertising material by a private company. Instead of offering pedestrians a safe waiting area, the blocked traffic island is forcing them to remain close to moving traffic.

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The problem is also visible at busy junctions such as Dugri Chowk, where students and other commuters often have to wait along the carriageway before crossing the road. Residents said the situation becomes particularly risky during peak hours and after sunset when vehicles move at a high speed.

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Jaspinder Kaur, a student who regularly crosses Dugri Chowk, said she often has to wait on the roadside while returning from tuition classes. “During the day, it is difficult to stand along the road due to the heavy traffic. At night, the situation becomes more dangerous as vehicles move fast and do not always slow down,” she said.

Traffic islands are designed to divide a pedestrian crossing into stages and allow people to wait away from moving vehicles. Road-safety experts said blocking these spaces defeats their basic purpose and leaves pedestrians exposed.

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Kamaljeet Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council, said traffic islands were an important part of the junction design. “They help regulate traffic movement and provide pedestrians a safe space while crossing. Covering them with grills and advertisements defeats the purpose for which they were created. It was sheer violation and the authorities were fully responsible for the failure as pedestrians have the right to use their spaces which have been blocked by private firms,” he said.

The problem is not new. In 2015, following directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the MC had removed grills obstructing zebra crossings and pedestrian islands. The recurrence of such obstructions has raised concerns over enforcement.

Residents seek citywide survey

Residents said such planning should also address basic issues at existing junctions. They demanded a citywide survey of traffic islands and removal of grills and advertising structures that obstruct pedestrian movement.

MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said the matter would be examined. “I have already conducted a meeting with the traffic adviser in this regard and necessary action will be taken for rectification,” he said.