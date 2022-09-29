Irregularities in PMAY, alleges RTI activist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

Alleging irregularities in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) in Ludhiana, an RTI activist has sent a complaint to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking a Vigilance probe in this regard.

In his complaint, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a resident-cum-RTI activist, alleged that an official, who was deployed in the MC Ludhiana by the State Urban Development Authority of the Department of Local Government, made herself and four of her close relatives as beneficiaries in the scheme. An MC inquiry against the official is already underway. He said there was a need to conduct a fair probe into the lists of the beneficiaries.

Khaira alleged that, “Guidelines such as geotagging of each and every case and selection process were openly flouted. Non-eligible persons were picked up as beneficiaries and huge amounts were usurped by some officials. Geotagging of a large number of the properties/beneficiaries was not done.”

He said: “It seems to be a serious matter. I have requested the Union Ministry and the Punjab CM to constitute a Vigilance enquiry panel and take action against the guilty. As some higher officials of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, might be involved in the matter, the inquiry should not be transferred to the Department of Local Government or its State Urban Development Authority.”