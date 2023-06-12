Irrigate fruit plants at regular intervals for protection from heat : Agri experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

The weather is expected to remain dry in the coming days. Punjab Agricultural University has advised the farmers to irrigate crops. According to the experts at the university, spraying can also be done during the period.

Causes of physiological fruit drop Water stress

High temperature

Nutrient deficiencies

Defective irrational practices

Poor health of tree

Lack of fertilisation

With the arrival of the paddy season, the farmers have been advised by the experts to adopt the direct seeding of rice (DSR), in which first irrigation can be done after 21 days of sowing.

Eradicate weeds like kanghibuti, peelibuti, puthkanda, etc., growing on cotton field bunds, waste lands, roadside and irrigation channels/canals to avoid further spread of whitefly, a PAU expert said.

To protect the fruit pants from summer heat, farmers should irrigate citrus, pear, litchi, mango orchards bearing fruit at regular intervals in this season. White wash mixture can be applied on the main trunks of the fruit trees to protect them from intense heat. Thatches or coverings can be erected to save the young fruit plants from intense heat with straw of date palm leaves. Apply frequent watering to young as well as nursery plants.

Rise in temperature is a difficult time for the fruit growers as fruit drop may increase in the situation.

To keep a check on this, one needs to continuously keep the soil moist in orchards. In citrus, pear, litchi and mango, apply light irrigation at regular intervals, the PAU expert added.

Zinc sulphate at 4.7-g and manganese sulphate at 3.3-g per litre of water can be sprayed on citrus plantation. Pruning of ber trees can be started during these days, the experts added.

The physiological process of fruit drop is called abscission. Physiological drop occurs due to exposure of plant to environmental or physiological stress.