ISADP conference from today at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

The Department of Economics and Sociology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), is all set to organise a two-day virtual annual conference of the Indian Society of Agricultural Development and Policy (ISADP) on November 29 and 30.

Based on the theme “Pathways to Sustainable Agricultural Development,” the conference will address many issues under three sub-themes comprising empowering rural communities through livelihood diversification, unveiling the dimensions of sustainable agricultural development and changing paradigms of development in India— designing to chart out credible ways.

Two eminent economists Dr RS Ghuman, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Dr HS Bhatti, Professor of Sociology, Punjabi University, Patiala, will deliver the keynote addresses on various aspects of the agricultural economy.

Participants from Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and J&K are expected to attend the conference.

The president of the society, Dr JM Singh, said the conference aims to foster discussions on the path ahead for sustainable development in India and the crucial factors that contribute to achieving social inclusion. “The aim of the society is to disseminate scientific knowledge on the economic problems of Indian agriculture and to suggest suitable policies,” he added.

Three prizes will be awarded for the best papers presented at the conference under each theme, besides publishing the papers in the forthcoming issue of the biannual journal of Agricultural Development and Policy of the ISADP, he said.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU