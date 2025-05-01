ISC Class XII result out, all four stream toppers from Sat Paul Mittal School

The students, staff and management of Sat Paul Mittal School was on cloud nine today as all four toppers in each stream in Class XII of the CISCE Board were from the school in the results declared today. The students cheered each other on the occasion and were of the view that success was no accident and one had to go through hard work and perseverance.

In the medical stream, Tarishi Singla secured the first position with 99.25% marks. Tarishi will be going to Germany for pursuing mechanical engineering as she had taken super medical stream in Class XII. Her parents are Raman Singla, a doctor at Deepak Hospital, while her mother is head of department in Psychiatry Department at the CMCH. She used to study 7-8 hours daily and it was focussed study.

In the non-medical stream, Kyra Pahwa secured the 1st position with 98.25 % marks. Her mother Mandeep Pahwa and father Chetan Pahwa are into business and Kyra has already secured a seat in Duke University, North Carolina. Her interest is in physics. Her father Chetan Pahwa said that she used to be so focussed and dedicated towards studies that at times he had to ask her to take a breather.

In commerce stream, Dishit Matta topped with 98.5% marks. His mother Garima Matta is a doctor at DHCH, while father Harish Matta, a doctor, is working in Fortis Hospital. Dishit used to dedicate several hours to study on a daily basis and was a hard-working child, maintained his mother. She said he played guitar very well and wanted to go into music production. He will be going to UCLA, California, for further studies.

In humanities, Shanaya Malhotra topped with 98%. Shanaya has already got many options like Ashoka University, Kings College, etc. Both her parents — Shelly Malhotra and Yuvraj Singh are into business. Shanaya has interest in finance and economics. Throughout the year, she was a balanced and focussed student, said her parents.