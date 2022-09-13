Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 12

A huge portion of Ishmeet Road from Ishmeet Chowk towards the railway level crossing, near Pakhowal Road, again caved in this morning, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents of the area.

The caved-in portion, which measured around 12-15 feet, was formed at the site where the road had given in. It was the second cave-in incident on the same stretch, which leads to Model Town Extension and Shastri Nagar and also provides a passage to Dugri. It is one of the most congested roads in the city.

The portion of the road had caved in earlier this year in February and the Municipal Corporation had undertaken emergency repair work (by simply filling the hole with earth, sand and debris) to restore traffic on the stretch. Residents of the area, however, claim that the portion of the road was never properly repaired and shoddy work was carried out for early resumption of traffic on the caved-in stretch.

The caved-in portion of Ishmeet Road, before the railway level crossing towards Hero Bakery Chowk on Pakhowal Road, was even otherwise a busy stretch and due to temporary closure of Pakhowal Road from Hero Bakery Chowk till Sidhwan Canal, the passage was being provided to entire traffic of Dugri via Ishmeet Road and Krishna Mandir Road in Model Town Extension.

“There were traffic jams throughout the day and even as the civic body has deployed workers to carry out emergency repairs and fill the deep opening, the damaged portion of the road could not be opened to traffic till late evening,” said a shopkeeper on Ishmeet Road.

Another area resident said, “This is not the first but the third instance of the same portion of road cave-in. Despite disruptions in traffic and inconvenience to residents and shopkeepers of the area, only sand/earth is filled in the opening without proper compaction or carpeting. As a result, the road gets damaged time and again.”

Civic body officials said emergency repair work had been started but the damaged portion of the road would be recarpeted or relaid only once the works of the railway underpass and the railway overbridge were completed and the stretch of Pakhowal Road from Hero Bakery Chowk to Sidhwan Canal, at present closed to traffic, was reopened.