ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 4

Electric poles or transformers installed near busy intersections continue to cause inconvenience to the public, often leading to traffic jams. At many intersections in the city, commuters and pedestrians have been facing difficulties due to the same.

However, the authorities, specifically the Municipal Corporation (MC) and most of the times even elected representatives of the people (councillors or MLAs), remain totally oblivious to the suffering of the residents.

The residents and shopkeepers on Ishmeet Singh Road and other surrounding localities in the Model Town Extension have lodged a complaint with the MC Commissioner and officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) that four electric poles — two supporting a transformer and two others — located on the extreme left side of the turn from Ishmeet Singh Road towards New Krishna Mandir have become a permanent source of inconvenience for motorists, commuters and other road-users.

In the complaint, Arvind Sharma, Harish Kumar, Kuljit Singh and other affected residents and shopkeepers have said traffic jams had become a routine affair in the area as electric poles/transformers had virtually blocked the entire left part of the road, making it difficult for the commuters to take a left turn without obstructing traffic coming from the other side.

“As the traffic from Pakhowal Road (Hero Bakery Chowk) is at present being diverted towards Ishmeet Singh Road due to the under-construction railway underbridge and railway overbridge, the situation has become unmanageable, especially in peak hours with traffic moving at a snail’s pace,” the complaint said.

Civic body, PSPCL

express ignorance

However, for officials of the MC and the PSPCL it seemed to be business as usual as both departments expressed ignorance about the crucial bottleneck causing immense hardships to hundreds of city residents every day.

The PSPCL officials said the responsibility of shifting of the electric poles and transformers from roads lies with the MC and the cost for the same had to be borne by the civic body. No such proposal for shifting of poles and transformers had been received by them from any quarter.

On the other hand, the MC officials said they had received a list of 12 odd traffic bottlenecks (caused due to electric poles, transformers or power cables coming in the way) from the city traffic police for which money had been deposited with the PSPCL as per estimates.

“As for now, there is no proposal for the shifting of the poles or transformer from Ishmeet Singh Road-New Krishna Mandir road,” the officials confirmed.