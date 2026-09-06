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Home / Ludhiana / ISI handlers ensured delivery of arms to spying accused: Ludhiana police

ISI handlers ensured delivery of arms to spying accused: Ludhiana police

Probe by Ludhiana police finds weapons were supplied in border areas of Amritsar

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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The police recovered a .32-bore country-made pistol on Friday.
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ISI handlers operating from Pakistan had ensured supply of weapons to the accused arrested on espionage charges, the police officials probing the case said. During interrogation of the accused, the police have found out that the weapons were supplied in border areas of Amritsar district.

With the disclosures, the police are now working to determine if other Punjab-based operatives of the Pakistan agency were managing procurement of illegal weapons for other operatives.

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The police are also investigating to see if the accused in this case were involved in operations of other arms supply modules recently busted in the state.

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The recovery of a .32-bore country-made pistol on Friday has led to police opening investigations to identify operatives keeping illegal weapons and delivering them on the directions of handlers operating from Pakistan.

“A country-made .32-bore pistol was recovered from Rohit Masih and Varinder Masih. The duo had collected the weapon from ISI operatives active in Amritsar border area. Once they are arrested, the police may identify the chain of suppliers working for the ISI,” a police official privy to the details of the investigation said.

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Officials pointed out that the weapons supplied by Pakistan-based modules are usually China-made, which was not the case in this matter.

The police had also recovered three mobile phones from accused Rashpal Singh, Rohit and Varinder, who were arrested on espionage charges. The mobiles were sent for forensic examination and may lead to crucial disclosures.

On August 27, Rashpal Singh, a resident of Sarafkot village in Gurdaspur, was arrested. He had rented a shop opposite Mediway Hospital on Ferozepur Road—about six km from Baddowal Cantonment—and had granted ISI handlers live access to CCTV cameras installed outside the shop.

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