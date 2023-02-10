Isolated showers expected today

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, February 9
The city was overcast throughout the day today. The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 21.6°C while the minimum temperature recorded was 8.8°C on Thursday.
Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, Head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said similar weather conditions are expected to continue tomorrow as well.
“The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with a possibility of isolated showers over Ludhiana and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours,” Dr Kingra said.
The morning relative humidity recorded today was 92 per cent, whereas the evening relative humidity recorded was 50 per cent.
The weather conditions have changed in the city in the past few days and the city is experiencing cold nights while day temperatures are on the rise. Due to the change in temperature, the number of people complaining of respiratory problems is also increasing.
A medicine expert from a private hospital said people need to be careful due to change in weather. They should refrain from quickly shifting to summer clothing or starting intake of cold water.
“Cases of patients with respiratory problems have come forward. Cold, cough and flu have become common these days. People need to adopt precautionary measures and save themselves from the change in weather conditions. Self-medication should be avoided and one should see a doctor on facing any problem,” he said.
