Issue notices against defaulters, Zonal Commissioners told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed Zonal Commissioners to issue notices against defaulters and commence a sealing drive if they fail to pay the pending dues.

The directions were given during a meeting held at the MC’s Zone D office today. Similar instructions were issued for defaulters who have failed to pay pending water-sewer user charges in the past. Officials were directed to disconnect services if the defaulters failed to clear the dues.