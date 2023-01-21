Issuing NOCs: Govt ties itself in knots; developers a harassed lot

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, January 20

In a bid to find a solution acceptable to all stakeholders, the Department of Housing and Urban Development seems to be further complicating the muddle surrounding the grant of no objection certificates (NOCs) to plots/ properties regularised under the 2018 policy for regularisation of illegal colonies as well as plots and properties in such colonies.

OVER 23K applications Pending with GLADA Replying to an RTI application, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) informed an applicant that under the 2018 policy, a total of 37,499 applications were received for NOCs. Till date, only 5,931 NOCs had been issued, 8,144 were rejected and 23,424 applications were pending.

Dissatisfied with the latest move, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association (PCPDA) said the respective area development authorities had been tinkering with the policy for issuing NOCs, with the result being that over 23,000 applications seeking NOCs were pending with Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) alone.

PCPDA president GS Lamba said in another blow to the real estate business, a joint meeting of senior officials of Revenue Department, Local Bodies, PUDA and Town Planning had decided that the NOCs already issued in physical format and not entered on portal would be rechecked and put on the portal to enable tehsildars and sub-registrars to verify the authenticity of the NOCs before registration of sale deed.

He said developers were not against the verification of NOCs and would extend all possible assistance to the departments concerned but at the same time an undue delay in issuing NOCs was causing harassment to developers and property business was also suffering.

“If the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and area development authorities have not been able to issue NOCs to all applicants even after five years after the regularisation policy was announced, it can be well imagined how much time it will take to recheck the NOCs issued manually, issue unique IDs and put recertified NOCs on the portal,” Lamba said.

The PCPDA chief made an appeal to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to personally intervene and discuss the issue with ministers and officials concerned so that an amicable and ‘acceptable’ solution could be found and the crisis-ridden realty sector in the state could be revived and put back on the tracks.