IT Act amendment: Micro, small industries suffer as buyers look elsewhere for stock

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 8

The Union Government has introduced an amendment to the Income Tax Act for the benefit of the industry but it seems to be working in a counterproductive way, creating difficulties especially for the micro and small industries as buyers, to avoid payment within 45 days — as desired in the act, have started taking stocks from medium-scale industries or traders.

The amendment came into force on April 1. It must be noted that numerous associations have also knocked at the Courts’ doors against the timing of the amendment.

Talking to The Tribune, Badish Jindal, president, All Industries Trade Forum, said, “The government has not taken the traders and medium industry under the ambit of this amendment and only small and micro industries are affected. For the past several years, a sort of rapport has developed between the buyer and the supplier wherein the latter agrees to receive payment after two-three months. But when the buyer is asked to pay within 45 days, it becomes a tough situation. The buyer consequently either goes to the trader or medium-scale industries to get the material. In this scenario, micro and small industries suffer.”

Now, if a small industrialist is comfortable to provide stocks on a credit for 2-3 months to the buyer, he can not do so because the buyer gets bound to send the payment within 45 days.

“We have good buyers in other states like Maharashtra, Gujrat and Rajasthan, and can provide them the material on credit, but since they cannot pay back within 45 days, they prefer others over us. The government should have taken the traders, medium enterprises too in the amendment’s ambit for creating a level playing field,” said Lalit Shori, senior vice-president, Oil Mills Manufacturers Association.

The buyers are asking the micro and small enterprises to surrender their certificates or to come through other firms, which are not affected by the amendment.

