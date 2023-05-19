IT raids liquor baron's premises

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

The Income Tax Department today raided the premises of liquor baron Deep Malhotra here. The raid started at around 7 am. The team from the Income Tax Department along with paramilitary force reached the house of Malhotra in four vehicles. His workplaces and house were searched by the officials.

Sources in the department said his son’s name had popped up in a liquor scam in Delhi following which he was arrested and was later released on bail. It is learnt that even close aides and family members of the liquor baron were also questioned during the raid. A few days ago the ED had also raided the premises of the group. A leading liquor baron, Malhotra also remained the SAD MLA from Faridkot.

The IT sleuths have taken laptops, records, etc, into their custody. They are conducting raids at several places, including Ferozpur, Faridkot, Chandigarh and Jalandhar.