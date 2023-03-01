Italian beekeeping a lucrative opportunity for rural youngsters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

Beekeeping holds great potential for self-entrepreneurship and economic uplift of rural youth. Bees apart from producing honey, provides several other hive products like bee wax, propolis, pollen and royal jelly, etc. Bees also render free service of pollination of crops.

European honeybee advantAges Apis Mellifera can be easily reared in wooden bee hives

This honeybee is docile and stings less.

Italian honeybee is free from the habit of absconding.

Proper management of honey- bee hives yields about 20-50 kg of honey per box per year.

Gurpreet Singh Makkar from Punjab Agricultural University’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra said that to kickstart beekeeping as profession, a formal training in beekeeping is highly important which may be obtained from Krishi Vigyan Kendras or Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

“While selecting the site, always keep in mind about the availability of proper sunlight, shade, water, open and clean air, nearby roads for transport and connectivity. In addition to this there should be abundant flora in the vicinity. Crops like berseem, sarson, sunflower, cucurbits, eucalyptus, tahli, litchi, ber, citrus plants, are good source of nectar/pollen for the bees,” he said.

Another expert Jagdeep Kaur from Entomology Department further added that langstroth hive with 10 bee frames, foundation sheets, bee veil, hive tool, smoker, uncapping knife, honey extractor, etc. are few basic requirements to start beekeeping.

“Always purchase honey bee boxes with at least 6-8 frames of honey bees. Queen bee should be fresh and newly mated. Bee frames should be having adequate number of worker bees, eggs, open and closed brood, honey and pollen,” she said.

Experts further suggested to migrate bee colonies during night time only. Close the entry gates of bee hives either with wooden strips (during winters) or with wired mesh (during summer). Avoid jerking of bee colonies during migration, they said.