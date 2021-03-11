It's like second birth of my child: Nihal's mother

Tribune News Service

A three-month-old infant, Nihal, who was kidnapped by five miscreants from his house in Dugri in front of his mother Neha, was supposed to be sold to a Sirsa man for Rs 4.5 lakh but timely action by the police helped in tracing the child and apprehending nine persons, including a couple. The Ludhiana Commissionerate after recovering the child within 24 hours of the crime, handed him over to his parents.

After getting the child back on Friday, tears of happiness rolled down the cheeks of his mother. She got emotional after holding her son.

“It’s like a second birth of my son. I feel like Nihal has returned to our life now as Lord Krishna and Laddu Gopal. This is the most valuable gift the Ludhiana police gave us on Janmashtami, the child’s mother said.

Neha said now, she would celebrate the birthday of her son on every Janmashtami and would also nickname her son as ‘Laddu Gopal and Kahna’.

Nihal’s mother said since the kidnapping of her son, she and her husband could not sleep for the entire night. They had been assured by Ludhiana police officials that the child would be recovered within 24 hours but they were fearing that the miscreants might kill him. The police fulfilled their promise by recovering Nihal safely. JCP Narinder Bhargav, who led the entire operation, along with the police team, said: “He had never felt this much satisfied in his career so far, the way he is feeling after recovering the child safely and handing over to his parents on the auspicious day of Janmashtami.”

Bhargav said the team which cracked the case includes JCP RS Brar, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Harpal, ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ACP Vaibhav Sehgal, CIA in-charge Rajesh Kumar, Dugri SHO Gagandeep Singh and anti-narcotic cell in-charge Satwant Singh.

