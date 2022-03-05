It’s second life, dream come true, unbelievable: Students

It’s second life, dream come true, unbelievable: Students

Maheepinder meets her mother at the airport in Ludhiana after returning from Ukraine on Friday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 4

“It’s a second life…we had lost all hope amidst despair all around,” Muskan Sharma said as she stepped back into her home in Bhamian Khurd village of Ludhiana district.

Muskan was among 49 students from Ludhiana district, who were pursuing medical studies in Ukraine and had returned safely to their homes after leaving the war-torn country following invasion by Russia. She was doing MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University.

Another MBBS student Madhu from Bukovinian State Medical University cried inconsolably as she hugged her aged grandparents back home at Bhadla Nicha village in Khanna. “It’s a dream come true as we had to run for cover through the shelling of bombs and missiles under sub-zero temperatures,” said Madhu.

“We can’t believe that we have survived and are back home,” Gagandeep Kaur of Bhouria village in Khanna said while recalling the horror she had faced in Ukraine. She was also doing MBBS from Kharkiv University.

As soon as Shivali Sodhi reached home at Nandpur in Sahnewal, she was received with open arms by her anxious father Shiv Kumar Garg. As they met Shivali, the relieved family could not hold back their emotions and huddled around her, hugging and kissing with tears rolling down their cheeks. She had left her higher studies at Ivano Frankvisk National Technical University of Oil and Gas.

“We thank the Indian Government as well as Ludhiana district administration for evacuating us safely at the time when we were left in the lurch amidst raging war,” said Navrose Malhans. A student of Kharkiv University, he was also welcomed back home at Aloona Miana village in Payal by his family.

The district administration has so far been able to identify 112 Ludhiana natives, who were pursuing higher studies, mainly medical, in Ukraine, of whom 90 have already been evacuated safely. While 49 medicos have safely reached back home, 41 others have been safely shifted to other neighbouring countries from where their return back home was being arranged.

“However, 13 students from Ludhiana district in Ukraine have gone incommunicado while nine others are still stuck in the war-torn country, but are in contact with their parents back home,” the administration has confirmed.

Sharing details, the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, told The Tribune, here on Friday, that all these 112 medical students were traced after their families and relatives reached the district administration through a 24x7 helpline launched to trace and evacuate them since February 25.

The students, who have already returned safely to their homes, have been identified as Babanjot Singh, Navrose Malhans, Noor Mohammad, Damandeep Singh, Pranjal Sharma, Kuljit Kumar, Muskan Sharma, Navneet Singh Grewal, Chitvan Narang, Lavish Jindal, Tarun Saini, Yashasvi Govind Rao, Sheenam Arora, Amishee Nohria, Madhu, Tamanna Bhatia, Kashish Vij, Chahat Sodhi, Karan Vir, Gurjas Singh, Nikhita Bansal, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Jyotshna, Pooja Rani, Gagandeep Kaur, Dilbag Singh, Sarjan Kumar, Nikhil Kalra, Pankaj, Simran Kaur Kanda, Jahanvi Khurana, Shivali Sodhi, Tushar Dem, Divya Kerketta, Karan Kumar, Anmol Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Samarjeet Singh, Simranjit Singh Grewal, Aditi Chaddha, Gursheel Kaur, Amaninder Singh, Harcharn Singh, Vidhi Bhandari, Gurasis Singh, Navansh Kaura, Mohd Zaid Siddiqui, Devinder Singh Dhaliwal, Maheepinder Kaur and Shailza Saini.

Those, who have been shifted to other countries and were being brought back home, included Kavita Arora, Girish Sharma, Simranpreet Singh, Charanjot Kaur, Subham Sharma, Sunny Kumar, Mohammad Abdullah, Jaskiran Kaur, Sumanjeet Kaur, Tanvir Singh, Aarushi Mohindra, Kaushika, Anjali, Damani Thakur, Anjali Yadav, Nayak Ashutosh, Sarita Mishra, Raj Chandra Bhushan, Bhanvi Bhatia, Gursewak Singh, Manjinder Singh, Evans, Sagar Kumar, Anuj, Anuksh, Taranjeet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Parampreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Rajjat Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Sumandeep Kaur, Bippanjeet Singh, Dalvir Singh, Jasmeen Kaur, Bawa Ramandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Gurleen Kaur, Lovish and Abhishek Chaudhary.

The students, who were still stuck in Ukraine but were in touch with their families back home here, were Gurtej Singh, Sakshi Sharma, Muskan Mittal, Ravi Chopra, Bhavesh Sharma, Sehajpreet Singh, Nandini Tandon, Simarpreet Singh and Akarshan Kumar.

Those, who have gone incommunicado and their families were in constant touch with the administration, have been identified as Savidhi, Kuldip Singh, Nitish Kumar, Palak Ahuja, Jashanpreet Singh Mann, Simranjeet Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Sagar Batra, Charanjit Singh, Gurpreet Kaur, Lucky Pal, Amanjot Kaur and Inderjit Singh.

Current status of students

  • Total students traced 112
  • Reached India 49
  • Reached other countries 41
  • Still in Ukraine 9

Institutes in demand

While most students from Ludhiana district are pursuing medical studies from Kharkiv National Medical University, some are also doing higher studies in different disciplines from Ivano, VN Karazin, I Horbachevsky Ternopil, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Bukovinian, Danylo Halysky Lviv, Zaporozhye, Ukranian Medical Stomatological Academy Poltava, Taras Sheychenko, Odessa National Medical University, State Odessa Agranian University, Rauf Ablyazov Eastern European University Cherkasy, Poltava University of Economics and Trades, International European University, Carpathian University Uzhhorod, Maup University, Interregional Academy of Personal Management Kyiv, OO Bogomolets National Medical University, The Bogdan National University of Cherkasy, Xmano Kharkiv Institute of Postgraduate Education and Donetsk National University of Trade and Economics in Ukraine.

Helpline

The residents can call at the number 8054002351 for sharing information about their children in Ukraine following which the district administration will arrange their safe evacuation.

