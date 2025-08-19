Ivory Tower: PAU study says childhood trauma disrupts ability to form healthy emotional bonds

A recent research study conducted by Romanpreet Kaur from the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has shed light on the deep and lasting impact of childhood trauma on the emotional development of young adults. The study, supervised by Dr Prachi Bisht, explores how adverse childhood experiences correlate with attachment styles among undergraduate students in Ludhiana.

The research, based on a sample of 420 college students (equally divided between males and females), found a high prevalence of childhood trauma and insecure attachment styles. Using standardised tools such as the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (Bernstein & Fink, 1998) and the Revised Adult Attachment Scale (Collins, 1996), the study revealed that traumatic experiences—ranging from neglect to abuse—significantly disrupt the ability to form healthy emotional bonds later in life.

Gendered impact of trauma

One of the key findings was the gendered nature of trauma and attachment. Female respondents were more likely to report traumatic childhood experiences, while male respondents showed relatively more secure attachment styles in relationships. The study also found that trauma negatively affected closeness, trust and dependency in relationships with family, romantic partners and close friends across both genders.

“Childhood trauma doesn’t just stay in the past—it echoes into adulthood, shaping how we connect, trust and relate to others,” said Romanpreet, the lead researcher. “Through this study, we wanted to understand how early emotional wounds manifest in the way young people build relationships today. The patterns are clear—trauma leads to emotional distancing, heightened anxiety and difficulty in forming secure bonds.”

A call for early intervention

Dr Bisht, who guided the research, emphasised the importance of early intervention and emotional support systems. “Attachment is the foundation of human relationships. When that foundation is shaken by trauma, the ripple effects are profound. Our findings highlight the urgent need for mental health awareness and trauma-informed care in educational institutions,” she said.

The study also raises concerns about the lack of safe emotional spaces for young adults navigating complex relationship dynamics. With increasing academic pressure, social media exposure and fragmented family structures, the emotional resilience of students is often compromised.

Expert voices from field

City-based psychologist Dr Meenakshi Arora, who works extensively with adolescents and young adults, echoed the study’s findings. “We see this every day in therapy—young people struggling with trust, intimacy and emotional regulation. Many of these issues trace back to unresolved childhood trauma. What Romanpreet’s study does is quantify what clinicians have long observed: trauma shapes attachment and attachment shapes life.”

Dr Arora also stressed the need for trauma-informed training for educators and counsellors. “Colleges must go beyond academic support and create environments where emotional well-being is prioritised. Screening for trauma and offering counselling should be part of the institutional framework.”

Implications for practice

The study’s findings have significant implications for mental health policy, especially in educational settings. With over 400 students surveyed, the data offers a compelling case for integrating emotional health assessments into routine student support services.

Romanpreet concluded, “This is not just about statistics—it’s about stories. Each respondent carried a history, and through this research, we’ve tried to give voice to those silent struggles. Healing begins with recognition, and we hope this study sparks conversations that lead to change.”