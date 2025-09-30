IVORY TOWER: Supportive school environment helps students thrive, says study

A recent study by Manisha Rani, a postgraduate scholar from Punjab Agricultural University’s Department of Human Development and Family Studies, has shed light on the powerful role of socio-emotional school climate in shaping academic achievement and resilience among senior secondary students.

Advertisement

Under the guidance of Dr Seema Sharma, Professor and Head of the Department, the research surveyed 380 adolescents from government and private schools across Ludhiana’s four zones. The study aimed to explore how the emotional and social environments of schools correlated with students’ academic performance and their ability to bounce back from setbacks.

“We often focus on grades and curriculum, but my research shows that the emotional tone of a school—how supported, safe and connected students feel—can be just as crucial,” said Rani. “Private school girls, for instance, reported a significantly more positive climate, which reflected in their academic scores.”

Advertisement

The sample included equal representation of boys and girls from both government and private institutions. Using standardised tools, the study found that students in private schools, regardless of gender, performed better academically than their government school counterparts.

Interestingly, government school boys demonstrated higher academic resilience than boys in private schools, suggesting that adversity may foster grit in certain contexts. “This study is a wake-up call for educators and policymakers,” said Dr Sharma. “We must invest in nurturing environments that promote emotional well-being.” she added.

Advertisement

The findings also revealed that girls, across both school types, perceived their school climate more positively and showed greater academic resilience than boys. Conversely, a higher proportion of boys were found to be average achievers.

The correlation analysis confirmed that all dimensions of socio-emotional climate—such as teacher support, peer relationships and emotional safety—were positively linked to both academic achievement and resilience.

The study underscored the need for schools to go beyond academics and foster emotionally supportive environments. As Rani put it, “A warm smile from a teacher, a safe space to express feelings—these small things can make a big difference in how students learn and grow.”

With growing awareness around mental health and student well-being, this research adds valuable evidence to the call for holistic education reforms.